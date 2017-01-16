Islanders at Bruins
Nikolay Kulemin scored twice and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Islanders won at Boston, 4-0, on Jan. 16, 2017.
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) keeps his eye on the puck as Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) tries to get position against Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston. The Islanders won 4-0.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25) celebrates his goal as Boston Bruins goalie Zane McIntyre (31) and defenseman Torey Krug (47) react in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston. The Islanders won 4-0.
New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) smiles with Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) as other players gather to celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston. The Islanders won 4-0.
New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins at the bench in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston. The Islanders won 4-0.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25) shoots and scores in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston. The Islanders won 4-0.
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) maneuvers the puck between New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey (12) and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) in the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston.
New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) thwarts a scoring bid by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) as Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) guards the net in the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug checks New York Islanders right wing Stephen Gionta into the boards in the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston.
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) defends against Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) in the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston.
New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin (86) scores against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) in the second period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano (72) collides with New York Islanders right wings Stephen Gionta, left, and Ryan Strome, right, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston.
