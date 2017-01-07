Subscribe
    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn during the first period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Islanders vs. Coyotes

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders fell to the Arizona Coyotes in the shootout, 2-1, in an NBA game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera celebrates a goal by teammate Alan Quine against Arizona Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, right, makes
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, right, makes a diving stop on a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder during the first period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, makes
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, left, makes a save on a shot as Arizona Coyotes left wing Anthony Duclair jumps to let the puck go past during the first period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan acknowledges the
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony honoring Doan for his 400th NHL goal and his 1500th NHL game played prior to a game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    New York Islanders center Alan Quine celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    New York Islanders center Alan Quine celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with left wing Andrew Ladd during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

