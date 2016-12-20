Islanders vs. Bruins
The Islanders defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-2, on Tuesday at TD Garden.
Nikolay Kulemin #86 of the New York Islanders celebrates with Dennis Seidenberg #4 after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
Nikolay Kulemin #86 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders defends Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin (35) replaces goalie Tuukka Rask, center, after a goal by New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin, center, is congratulated by teammates after his goal off Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) tips the puck down in front of Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin, which set up his goal, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Torey Krug #47 of the Boston Bruins defends Shane Prince #11 of the New York Islanders during the second period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
As New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) looks back at the puck, Boston Bruins center Dominic Moore (28) celebrates after a goal by Zdeno Chara during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Travis Hamonic #3 of the New York Islanders skates against Anton Blidh #81 of the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders saves a shot on goal from Dominic Moore #28 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (14) is congratulated after his goal against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) checks New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Dennis Seidenberg #4 of the New York Islanders defends a shot by Noel Acciari #55 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
Johnny Boychuk #55 of the New York Islanders and Dennis Seidenberg #4 defend Noel Acciari #55 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
Nikolay Kulemin #86 of the New York Islanders looks to clear the puck with pressure from Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd (16) drops Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, right, to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, rear, catches Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) out of position as he pokes the puck in for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, rear, catches Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) out of position as he sets to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
New York Islanders center Alan Quine (10) slams into Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) as he leaps out of the way from a shot on net during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins and Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders battle for control of the puck during the first period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
Calvin de Haan #44 of the New York Islanders defends David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden on Dec. 20, 2016 in Boston.
