    New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) and Alan (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) and Alan Quine (10) celebrate a goal during the second period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Islanders vs. Sabres

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders lost in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, on Friday at the KeyBank Center.

    Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (22) skates prior
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo (22) skates prior to the first period against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) and Alan
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) and Alan Quine (10) celebrate a goal during the second period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Gioanta (12) is stopped
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Gioanta (12) is stopped by New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) during the third period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly (90) and New
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly (90) and New York Islanders forward John Tavares (91) battle for the puck during the first period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) and Matt Moulson
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) and Matt Moulson (26) celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Islanders on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a save during the second period against the New York Islanders on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    New York Islanders forward Ryan Strome (18) celebrates
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    New York Islanders forward Ryan Strome (18) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) covers
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) covers the puck during the first period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres' Johan Larsson (22) and New York
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres' Johan Larsson (22) and New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey (14) battle for the puck during the first period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (77) loses his
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (77) loses his stick to New York Islanders Forward Andrew Ladd (18) during the second period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) chases New
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) chases New York Islanders forward Alan Quine (10) behind the net during the second period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Foligno (82) and New
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

    Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Foligno (82) and New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) collide along the boards during the third period on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Buffalo Sabres forward Ryan O'Reilly (90) and New Islanders lose in overtime to Buffalo

