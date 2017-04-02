Islanders vs. Sabres
The Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres, 4-2, on Sunday at KeyBank Center.
New York Islanders forward Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with teammate Adam Pelech (50) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders forward Anders Lee (27) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) and Jaroslav Halak (41) celebrate the team's 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk (55) gets his stick up on Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders coach Doug Weight yells to his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres Marcus Foligno (82) is stopped by New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe (29) and New York Islanders forward Jason Chimera (25) battle along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders forward Joshua Ho-Sang (66) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders Anthony Beauvillier (72) and Joshua Ho-Sang (66) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges (4) blocks a shot by New York Islanders Nick Leddy (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly (90) is stopped by New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders forwards Cal Clutterbuck (15) and Conner Jones (48) move the puck upice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Foligno (82) and New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (14) get tied up during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Ennis (63) controls the puck in front of New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres forward Marcus Foligno (82) shoots agaonst New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres forward C.J. Smith (49) skates prior to his NHL hockey game debut, against the New York Islanders, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders forward Connor Jones skates prior to his NHL hockey game debut, against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
New York Islanders forward Connor Jones (48) skates prior to his NHL hockey game debut against, the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Buffalo.
