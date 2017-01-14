Islanders vs. Hurricanes
The Islanders face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey (14) dives between Carolina Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin (5) and goalie Cam Ward (30) as he chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
Carolina Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak (21) battles with New York Islanders' Jason Chimera (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) moves the puck behind Carolina Hurricanes' Victor Rask (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.