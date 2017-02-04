Subscribe
    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) with (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) with the save on a rolling puck during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Islanders vs. Hurricanes

    Updated

    The Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

    Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and New
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) follow the loose puck around the net during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27)
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) gets high fives from his bench for his tying score during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates a score during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Islanders head coach Doug Weight on the bench
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Islanders head coach Doug Weight on the bench during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) battles
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) battles Carolina Hurricanes center Victor Rask (49) for the puck behind the net during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan (44)
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    New York Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) controls the puck along the boards in front of Carolina Hurricanes right wing Lee Stempniak (21) during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    The Islanders celebrate the tying score by New
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    The Islanders celebrate the tying score by New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey (12)
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey (12) passes the puck through the skates of Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) with
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube (30) with the save on a puck on a high shot during the first period of the game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

