Islanders vs. Avalanche

The Islanders fell to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime, 2-1, on Friday night at Pepsi Center in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Eric Gelinas, front, clears the puck from behind the net as New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin, of Russia, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano reacts after the Colorado Avalanche scored a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, of Germany, reacts after giving up a goal to Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, celebrates with left wing Gabriel Landeskog, of Sweden, after he scored a goal against the New York Islanders in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, front, deflects a shot as New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin, of Russia, circles near the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, left, struggles to collect the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov, of Russia, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar directs his team against the New York Islanders in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, front, of Finland, reaches out for the puck as New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin, of Russia, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
New York Islanders center John Tavares, front right, shoots at Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, left, as defenseman Fedor Tyutin, back right, of Russia, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
New York Islanders center John Tavares, center, drops back to defend as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, front left, tries to pass the puck to defenseman Patrick Wiercioch in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Denver.
