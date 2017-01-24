Islanders vs. Blue Jackets
The Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.
John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders defends against Josh Anderson #34 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders defends the net in the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders makes a save in the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Josh Bailey #12 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Josh Bailey #12 and Dennis Seidenberg #4 of the New York Islanders defend against Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets early in the second period at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders clears the puck during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Nikolay Kulemin #86 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with his teammates at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders plays the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Jason Chimera #25 of the New York Islanders controls the puck during the first period against Jack Johnson #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a save in the first period against Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Nikolay Kulemin #86 of the New York Islanders plays the puck against Dalton Prout #47 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders tries to control the puck against Ryan Murray #27 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Nikolay Kulemin #86 of the New York Islanders misses a scoring chance in the first period against Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Matt Calvert #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets gets a piece of Dennis Seidenberg #4 of the New York Islanders during the first period at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Jason Chimera #25 of the New York Islanders fights Lukas Sedlak #45 of the Columbus Blue Jackets late in the first period at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his first period goal against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
Calvin de Haan #44 of the New York Islanders passes the puck in the first period under pressure from Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.
