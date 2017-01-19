Subscribe
    New York Islanders center John Tavares is defended (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares is defended by Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa and Dallas Stars defenseman Jordie Benn during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    Islanders vs. Stars

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders beat the Dallas Stars, 3-0, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2016, at Barclays Center.

    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss defends the net against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight watches game action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight looks on against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares and teammates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares and teammates celebrate his goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares looks on
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares looks on before a face-off against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares and teammates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    The puck flies into the net past Dallas
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    The puck flies into the net past Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen on a wrist shot by New York Islanders center John Tavares during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares is defended
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    The puck flies into the net past Dallas
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares is congratulated
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares is congratulated by teammates on his goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares and teammates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares and teammates celebrate his goal as Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg skates by during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

