    Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) and

    Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

    Islanders vs. Red Wings

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

    New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd celebrates his goal
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) blocks
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) blocks a shot by New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) as Tomas Tatar (21) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) blocks
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) blocks a shot by Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (51) and
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72)
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) shoots against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a New York Islanders shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey, second
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey, second from left, celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with left wing Anders Lee (27) and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) as Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) waits during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Detroit.

