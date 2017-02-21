Subscribe
    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey (12) (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey (12) shoots as Anders Lee (27) jumps against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit. Bailey's shot scored a goal.

    Islanders vs. Red Wings

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders beat the Detroit Red Wings, 3-1, on Tuesday at Joe Louis Arena.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) celebrates
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek (34) stops a New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) stops
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm (43) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25)
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera (25) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader, right, grab at each other as officials try and separate them in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) checks
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) checks Detroit Red Wings center Steve Ott (29) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) checks
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) checks New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey (12)
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey (12) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with Nick Leddy in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) and
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) battle for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin (86)
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin (86) protects the puck from Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40)
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

    Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green (25) defends
    (Credit: AP / Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green (25) defends New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Detroit.

