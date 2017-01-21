Islanders vs. Kings
The Islanders host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera leads his teammates to the bench after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera skates with the puck before shooting for a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera skates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera skates with the puck before shooting for a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera watches as his snap shot gets past Los Angeles Kings goalie Peter Budaj for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.