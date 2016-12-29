Islanders vs. Wild
The Islanders fell to the Minnesota Wild, 6-4, on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter, left, tries to control New York Islanders' Anders Lee as he hits goalie Devan Dubnyk, right, in the face during a skirmish around the net in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 6-4.
Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula, left, of Finland celebrates his go-ahead goal off New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube, second from right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 6-4.
Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula of Finland celebrates his go-ahead goal off New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 6-4.
Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter, left, and goalie Devan Dubnyk, right, tie up New York Islanders' Anders Lee during the start of a skirmish around the net in the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 6-4.
Minnesota Wild's Chris Stewart, top, watches his goal off New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak of Slovakia during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
The Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) collides with the New York Islanders' Johnny Boychuk (55) as the Wild's Jordan Schroeder (10) tries to scored between Boychuk's legs in the second period on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Wild players, including center Mikko Koivu (9), defenseman Marco Scandella (6), left wing Jason Zucker (16) and center Mikael Granlund (64), celebrate a goal by Scandella in the first period against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
The Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle (3) is stopped by the defense of New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) and defenseman Dennis Seidenberg (4) in the second period on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, left, and Jordan Schroeder celebrate Schroeder's goal off New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak of Slovakia during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, left, smothers the puck as New York Islanders' Josh Bailey tries to break it free during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
The Minnesota Wild's Chris Stewart (7) celebrates his game-tying goal with teammates in the second period against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
The Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) and the New York Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg (4) eye the puck as Parise tries to get into scoring position late in the first period on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak, left, of Slovakia holds his head as Minnesota Wild players celebrated a goal by Chris Stewart during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
The New York Islanders' Jason Chimera (25) dives for the puck as the Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12) tries to gain control late in the second period on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Wild's Christian Folin, right, of Sweden, is upended by a check from New York Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Wild's Marco Scandella celebrates his goal off New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak of Slovakia during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
New York Islanders' Calvin de Haan, left, hits the ice as Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise also falls during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Wild's Marco Scandella, top, celebrates his goal off New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak of Slovakia during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. Skating by are New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey, left, and John Tavares.
Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, left, of Switzerland, gets tripped up by New York Islanders' Johnny Boychuk during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.
