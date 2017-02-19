Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    IslandersSportsHockey

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, center, against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    Islanders vs. Devils

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, on Sunday at Barclays Center.

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome celebrates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome celebrates his goal as New Jersey Devils center Jacob Josefson skates away in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save as New Jersey Devils left wing Joseph Blandisi looks to rebound in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, center,
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, center, celebrates his goal with Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier and Islanders center Brock Nelson in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, center, against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders center Casey Cizikas against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas reacts after
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas reacts after he scores against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd skates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd skates against New Jersey Devils center Jacob Josefson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome skates
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey shoots the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey shoots the puck against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with the puck ahead of New Jersey Devils center Adam Henrique in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores a power-play goal against New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood and
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood and New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube tumble to the ice after Wood scores a power-play goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome reacts
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome reacts after he scores a goal against New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores a power-play goal against New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube stands in
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube stands in front of the goal after New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores a power-play goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, right,
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, right, reacts with teammate after he scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Related Media

    New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Isles earn wild win before hitting the road

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.