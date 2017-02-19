Islanders vs. Devils
The Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, on Sunday at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome celebrates his goal as New Jersey Devils center Jacob Josefson skates away in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save as New Jersey Devils left wing Joseph Blandisi looks to rebound in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, center, celebrates his goal with Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier and Islanders center Brock Nelson in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, center, against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders center Casey Cizikas against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas reacts after he scores against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd skates against New Jersey Devils center Jacob Josefson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey shoots the puck against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders center John Tavares skates with the puck ahead of New Jersey Devils center Adam Henrique in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores a power-play goal against New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood and New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube tumble to the ice after Wood scores a power-play goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome reacts after he scores a goal against New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores a power-play goal against New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube stands in front of the goal after New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood scores a power-play goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, right, reacts with teammate after he scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.