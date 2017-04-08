Islanders vs. Devils

The New York Islanders defeated the New Jersey Devils, 4-2, on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Cal Clutterbuck, #15, of the New York Islanders and Blake Coleman, #40, of the New Jersey Devils collide during the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Keith Kinkaid, #1, of the New Jersey Devils makes a save on Cal Clutterbuck, #15, of the New York Islanders in the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Jason Chimera, #25, of the New York Islanders scores of the third period against Thomas Greiss, #1, of the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Jaroslav Halak, #41, and Johnny Boychuk, #55, of the New York Islanders defend against the New Jersey Devils in an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) The New York Islanders defend against Kyle Palmieri, #21, of the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Adam Pelech, #50, of the New York Islanders scores against Keith Kinkaid, #1, of the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Jaroslav Halak, #41, of the New York Islanders makes the save on Kyle Palmieri, #21, of the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Jaroslav Halak, #41, of the New York Islanders makes the save on Miles Wood, #44, of the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Jaroslav Halak, #41, of the New York Islanders makes the save on Adam Henrique, #14, of the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) hits the ice while being challenged by New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin (86) during the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Newark.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak, left deflects a shot from New Jersey Devils center Adam Henrique during the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Keith Kinkaid, #1, of the New Jersey Devils makes the save on Jason Chimera, #25, of the New York Islanders in an NHL game at Prudential Center on April 8, 2017, in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Pavel Zacha, #37, of the New Jersey Devils checks Johnny Boychuk, #55, of the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Johnny Boychuk, #55, of the New York Islanders sends a pass to the front of the net as Keith Kinkaid, #1, of the New Jersey Devils keeps his eyes on the puck during the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Patrik Elias, #26, of the New Jersey Devils who recently announced his retirement, takes part in a pregame ceremony prior to the game against New York Islanders at Prudential Center on April 8, 2017, in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Keith Kinkaid, #1, of the New Jersey Devils makes the save on Anders Lee, #27, of the New York Islanders in an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Michael Kapla, #32, of the New Jersey Devils and Cal Clutterbuck, #15, of the New York Islanders battle during the first period at the Prudential Center on April 8, 2017, in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Jaroslav Halak, #41, of the New York Islanders makes the save as Blake Coleman, #40, of the New Jersey Devils hits Dennis Seidenberg, #4, to the ice in the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Joshua Ho-Sang, #66, of the New York Islanders takes a penalty for goalkeeper interference against Keith Kinkaid, #1, of the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Travis Zajac, #19, of the New Jersey Devils hits Joshua Ho-Sang, #66, of the New York Islanders into the boards during the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Michael Kapla, #32, of the New Jersey Devils checks Stephen Gionta, #24, of the New York Islanders during the first period an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New Jersey Devils' Patrik Elias, right, leads the team onto the ice for warmups prior to an NHL game against the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark. The Devils' all-time leading scorer is retiring after a career that spanned almost two decades and included two Stanley Cup titles. The 40-year-old announced his retirement on Friday, March 31, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Patrik Elias, #26, of the New Jersey Devils who recently announced his retirement, skates in warm-ups prior to the NHL game against the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Stephen Gionta, #24, of the New York Islanders and Pavel Zacha, #37, of the New Jersey Devils get tangled up during the first period faceoff an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

(Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) New Jersey Devils right wing Beau Bennett (8) and New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark.

