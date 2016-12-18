Subscribe
    Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot checks New York (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot checks New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Islanders vs. Senators

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders fell to the Ottawa Senators, 6-2, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Barclays Center.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon makes a glove
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon makes a glove save in front of New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares battles for
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares battles for the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome looses
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome looses the puck to Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau in front of Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck controls
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck controls the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera gets
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera gets tripped up between Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon and Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey battles
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during a break in action against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube looks on
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube looks on as Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon makes a save
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon makes a save in front of New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares reacts during
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares reacts during a break in action against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during a break in action against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard scores a goal
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard scores a goal past New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts during
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts during a break in play against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg battles for
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts during
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts during a break in play against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey battles
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg battles for
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard celebrates scoring a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard celebrates scoring a goal with teammates against the New York Islanders during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts after
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts after giving up a goal to Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier reacts
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier reacts after scoring a goal on Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares controls the
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares controls the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier celebrates
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier celebrates scoring a goal with teammates against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan celebrates scoring
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan celebrates scoring a goal with teammates on New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith celebrates scoring a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith celebrates scoring a goal past New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares attacks Ottawa
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares attacks Ottawa Senators goalie Andrew Hammond during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot checks New York
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot checks New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan scores a
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan scores a goal past New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders center John Tavares passes the
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders center John Tavares passes the puck through the legs of Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome checks
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome checks Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

    New York Islanders center Shane Prince battles for
    (Credit: Adam Hunger)

    New York Islanders center Shane Prince battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

