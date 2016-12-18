Islanders vs. Senators
The Islanders fell to the Ottawa Senators, 6-2, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Barclays Center.
Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon makes a glove save in front of New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders center John Tavares battles for the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome looses the puck to Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau in front of Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck controls the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera gets tripped up between Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon and Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during a break in action against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube looks on as Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon makes a save in front of New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders center John Tavares reacts during a break in action against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during a break in action against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard scores a goal past New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts during a break in play against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts during a break in play against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders left wing Josh Bailey battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard celebrates scoring a goal with teammates against the New York Islanders during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube reacts after giving up a goal to Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier reacts after scoring a goal on Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Islanders center John Tavares controls the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier celebrates scoring a goal with teammates against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan celebrates scoring a goal with teammates on New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith celebrates scoring a goal past New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders center John Tavares attacks Ottawa Senators goalie Andrew Hammond during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot checks New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan scores a goal past New York Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders center John Tavares passes the puck through the legs of Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome checks Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
New York Islanders center Shane Prince battles for the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.