    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save on New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome as Senators defenseman Chris Wideman defends during the second period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Islanders vs. Senators

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders fell to the Ottawa Senators, 3-0, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Canadian Tire Centre.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save in front of New York Islanders center Alan Quine as Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson defends during the second period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson and Ottawa
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    New York Islanders center Brock Nelson and Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf battle as Senators goalie Craig Anderson looks on during the first period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save as New York Islanders center John Tavares looks on during the first period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss defends as
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss defends as Ottawa Senators center Tommy Wingels attempts to tip the puck during the first period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith scores on New
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith scores on New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during the second period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone celebrates with
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson, top center, celebrates
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson, top center, celebrates with teammates after shutting out the New York Islanders in an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save on New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee during the third period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save on New York Islanders center Brock Nelson during the third period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

    Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau scores past New
    (Credit: AP / FRED CHARTRAND)

    Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau scores past New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss during the second period of an NHL game in Ottawa, Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

