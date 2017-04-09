Islanders vs. Senators

The Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators, 4-2, on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Barclays Center.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a save as Ottawa Senators right wing Chris Neil looks for a rebound in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy controls the puck against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight looks on against the Ottawa Senators in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center Brock Nelson and teammates give their jerseys to fans in after an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang skates with the puck against Ottawa Senators' Andreas Englund in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders' Brock Nelson, right, and teammates give their jerseys to fans after an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera skates with the puck before scoring an empty-net goal against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey sets before a face-off against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss keeps his eye on the puck against the Ottawa Senators in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss makes a glove save against the Ottawa Senators in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy controls the puck against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss looks on during a break in action against the Ottawa Senators in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang skates with the puck against Ottawa Senators defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy and teammates gather with Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss after their 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight looks on against the Ottawa Senators in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center Connor Jones shoots the puck against Ottawa Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier and Ottawa Senators center Tommy Wingels face off in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders' Brock Nelson, center, and teammates give their jerseys to fans after an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders players salute the fans after their 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Jason Chimera skates with the puck before scoring an empty-net goal against the Ottawa Senators in the third period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss and teammates celebrate their 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators in an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss guards the net against the Ottawa Senators in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd (16) scores a goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon on a wrist shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center Brock Nelson skates against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd skates in the first period of an NHL game against the Ottawa Senators at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Stephen Gionta celebrates after Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd score a goal on a wrist shot against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck skates with the puck ahead ofOttawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders center Brock Nelson skates in the first period of an NHL game against the Ottawa Senators at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck, center, shoots the puck ahead of Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki, left, in the first period of an NHL game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck shoots the puck ahead of Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd (16) scores a goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon on a wrist shot in the first period of an NHL game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang skates with the puck defended by Ottawa Senators' Nick Paul in the first period of an NHL game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9, 2017.