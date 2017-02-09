Subscribe
    New York Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin (86) is tripped (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New York Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin (86) is tripped by Philadelphia Flyers' Mark Streit (32) as Michael Raffl (12) trails during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Islanders vs. Flyers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1, on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

    New York Islanders' Jason Chimera celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New York Islanders' Jason Chimera celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier, top, is pinned against
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier, top, is pinned against the boards by New York Islanders' Anders Lee during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) blocks a
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New York Islanders' Thomas Greiss (1) blocks a shot as Philadelphia Flyers' Brayden Schenn (10) and Thomas Hickey (14) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) shoves New York
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) shoves New York Islanders' Shane Prince (11) off the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason, left, blocks a shot
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason, left, blocks a shot by New York Islanders' John Tavares during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, center, celebrates with Shayne
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, center, celebrates with Shayne Gostisbehere, left, and Claude Giroux after Simmonds scored a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Philadelphia

