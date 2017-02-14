Islanders vs. Maple Leafs
The Islanders fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 7-1, on Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (29) as Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech (50) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) looks for the rebound after a save by Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) covers the puck after making a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) as Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with teammates center Leo Komarov (47) and center Nazem Kadri (43) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Josh Leivo (32) celebrates with teammate right wing Ben Smith (18) after scoring against the New York Islanders during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Josh Leivo (32) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with teammates during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save in front of New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Toronto.
ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against the New York Islanders during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.