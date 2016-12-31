Islanders vs. Jets
The Islanders played the Winnipeg Jets in a New Year's Eve NHL showdown on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at the MTS Centre.
New York Islanders' Andrew Ladd (16) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets as Thomas Hickey (14) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson (34) as Jets' Jacob Trouba (8), Toby Enstrom (39) and Nikolaj Ehlers (27) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' Calvin de Haan (44), Anders Lee (27), Dennis Seidenberg (4) and Josh Bailey (12) celebrate Lee's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) scores against New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) as Travis Hamonic (3), Calvin de Haan (44) and Brock Nelson (29) defend and Jets Nic Petan (19) and Patrik Laine (29) look on during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg Jets' Shawn Matthias, not pictured, scores past New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) as Jets' Adam Lowry (17) looks on and Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) shows the referee the results of a high stick by a New York Islanders player during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) poke checks Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) as Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) and John Tavares (91) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' Thomas Hickey (14), Shane Prince (11) and Johnny Boychuk (55) celebrate Prince's goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Mark Scheifele (55) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) and Bryan Little (18), and New York Islanders' Calvin de Haan (44) chase down a puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' Ryan Strome (18) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) saves the shot as Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) moves in and Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) and New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) fight for possession during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin (86) celebrates after scoring on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Paul Postma (4) and Adam Lowry (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves the shot from New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) as Jets' Paul Postma (4) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' Nikolay Kulemin (86) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Paul Postma (4), Ben Chiarot (7) and Shawn Matthias (16) defend and Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' Nick Leddy (2) checks Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) in front of Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) as Travis Hamonic (3) and Casey Cizikas (53) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
New York Islanders' John Tavares (91) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) attempts the wraparound on New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) as Nick Leddy (2) and Travis Hamonic (3) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
