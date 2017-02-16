Subscribe
    Thomas Greiss #1 Nick Leddy #2 of the (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Thomas Greiss #1 Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders defends against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers in the first period at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Rangers vs. Islanders

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders host the Rangers in a crosstown rivalry game Thursday at Barclays Center.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Marc Staal #18 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers look on as Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second period goal at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers with teammate Stephen Gionta #24 at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the second period against Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Marc Staal #18 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers with teammate Stephen Gionta #24 and Alan Quine #10 at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on as the New York Islanders celebrate their second goal of the second period at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders scores a second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Andrew Ladd #16 of the New York Islanders scores a second period goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Head coach Doug Weight of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Doug Weight of the New York Islanders looks on in the first period against the New York Rangers at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Head coach Doug Weight of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save despite a screen attempt from Stephen Gionta #24 of the New York Islanders late in the first period at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Head coach Doug Weight of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Doug Weight of the New York Islanders talks with assistant coach Greg Cronin in the first period against the New York Rangers at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Thomas Greiss #1 Nick Leddy #2 of the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Thomas Greiss #1 Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders defends against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers in the first period at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the first period against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders controls the puck in the first period against Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers controls the puck in the first period against Thomas Hickey #14 of the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

