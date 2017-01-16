Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 39° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    IslandersSportsHockey

    NHL Boston Bruins | Recap: NYI 4, BOS 0

    Thomas Greiss stopped all 32 shots and Nikolay

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    January 16, 2017 5:32 PM

    Thomas Greiss stopped all 32 shots and Nikolay Kulemin scored twice as the Islanders stifled the Bruins in a 4-0 victory in Boston

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.