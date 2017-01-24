NHL Columbus Blue Jackets | Recap: CBJ 2, NYI 4
John Tavares notched two assists while Brock Nelson's goal in the 3rd gave the Islanders the lead they would need to beat the Blue Jackets, 4-2
