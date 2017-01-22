Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    IslandersSportsHockey

    NHL New York Islanders | Recap: PHI 3, NYI 2 - F/OT

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    January 22, 2017 10:57 PM

    Claude Giroux provided the overtime winner as Steve Mason collected 36 saves to fend off the Islanders in a 3-2 victory in Brooklyn

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.