    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders defends against Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Islanders vs. Flyers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Islanders fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in overtime on Sunday at Barclays Center.

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second- period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammate Shane Prince #11 at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammate Shane Prince #11 at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Casey Cizikas #53 of the New York Islanders tries to defend against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders attempts a second-period shot against Andrew MacDonald #47 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders scores a first-period goal past Steve Mason #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders makes a first-period save against Brayden Schenn #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Brayden Schenn #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers just
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brayden Schenn #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers just misses a scoring chance against Calvin de Haan #44 and Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders celebrates his first-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with teammate Josh Bailey #12 at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders makes a first-period save against Brayden Schenn #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Alan Quine #10 of the New York Islanders defends against Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nick Leddy #2 of the New York Islanders celebrates his first-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers at Barclays Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Brooklyn.

