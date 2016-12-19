Ralph Macchio excited about his Islanders bobblehead
The first 10,000 ticketholders in attendence for the Islanders vs. Buffalo at Barclays Center on Dec. 23, 2016 will get a Ralph Macchio bobblehead doll. Macchio, "The Karate Kid" star who grew up in Huntington, is a big Islanders fan. His daughter will sing the National anthem before the game. (Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware)
