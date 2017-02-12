Doug Weight dropped the dreaded “passengers” word after the Islanders’ 3-0 loss in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon but chose to only make one lineup change for Sunday’s game, sitting out Alan Quine in favor of veteran forward Stephen Gionta.

“It’s probably a blunt statement, a little bit of an angry statement after we lose, but guys weren’t at their best,” Weight said prior to Sunday’s game. “We talked to some guys, challenged some guys . . . I don’t think [Quine’s] last three were as good as the three before that, he’s been fine, just a decision I made.”

Quine got to play in his hometown for the first time as an NHLer on Saturday but had no points in his last four games. Sunday was Quine’s first healthy scratch since Dec. 13. Gionta had been scratched the previous seven.

Weight said he considered putting defenseman Scott Mayfield in as well. “Three in four days, we’re playing a lot of hockey and we want to keep everyone involved,” Weight said. Mayfield sat for a sixth straight.

With Quine out, all but John Tavares’ line had changes. Shane Prince played on the left side with Brock Nelson and Ryan Strome, Anthony Beauvillier moved to the middle between Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera and Gionta played on the right side with Nikolay Kulemin and Casey Cizikas.

No change for Clutterbuck, Hamonic

Cal Clutterbuck skated on Sunday but he remained out with a lower-body injury, missing his fifth straight game and ninth in the last 13 with a couple different ailments.

“Just one of those things that’s recurred a couple times so we’ve got to be cautious with it,” Weight said. “He didn’t see the last one coming.”

Travis Hamonic still hasn’t resumed skating, though Weight said the defenseman who has now missed 16 games with a knee injury is getting close to being back on the ice.

“Whether the word trauma is right, that pain and soreness he was having has really subsided so he can start getting aggressive,” Weight said. “But right now nothing’s changed.”