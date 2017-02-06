Islanders vs. Maple Leafs
The Islanders host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen for a goal in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Andrew Ladd in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome looks before he shoots for a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
A view of center ice before an NHL game between the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier shoots the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin shoots for a goal past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin as Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov skates by in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome skates to the goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin, left, celebrates his goal with Islanders center Shane Prince, right, and Islanders center Casey Cizikas, middle, in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders right wing Ryan Strome as Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen looks on in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders right wing Ryan Strome scores a goal on a wrist shot past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders center Alan Quine skates with the puck ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders right wing Ryan Strome as Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen looks on in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson, 25, congratulates Islanders right wing Ryan Strome, 18, on his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier shoots the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL game on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Barclays Center.
