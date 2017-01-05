Jeremy Bracco at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship
Freeport's Jeremy Bracco takes the ice with Team USA at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in Montreal and Toronto, Canada.
United States forward Jeremy Bracco (17) eyes a loose puck before scoring against Canada goaltender Connor Ingram (1) as forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) defends during the second period of a World Junior championships hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
United States forward Jeremy Bracco, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Canada during the second period of a World Junior championships hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
United States' Jeremy Bracco (17) chases Slovakia's Erik Cernak (14) during the third period of a world junior hockey championship game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Toronto.
United States' Jeremy Bracco celebrates his goal against Switzerland with teammate Adam Fox (8) during the first period during of a world junior championship hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
