Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 30° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HockeySports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    United States' Jeremy Bracco celebrates his goal against (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    United States' Jeremy Bracco celebrates his goal against Switzerland with teammate Adam Fox (8) during the first period during of a world junior championship hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Jeremy Bracco at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Freeport's Jeremy Bracco takes the ice with Team USA at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in Montreal and Toronto, Canada.

    United States forward Jeremy Bracco (17) eyes a
    (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette)

    United States forward Jeremy Bracco (17) eyes a loose puck before scoring against Canada goaltender Connor Ingram (1) as forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) defends during the second period of a World Junior championships hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

    United States forward Jeremy Bracco, left, celebrates with
    (Credit: AP / Nathan Denette)

    United States forward Jeremy Bracco, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Canada during the second period of a World Junior championships hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

    United States' Jeremy Bracco (17) chases Slovakia's Erik
    (Credit: AP / Chris Young)

    United States' Jeremy Bracco (17) chases Slovakia's Erik Cernak (14) during the third period of a world junior hockey championship game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Toronto.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    United States' Jeremy Bracco celebrates his goal against
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    United States' Jeremy Bracco celebrates his goal against Switzerland with teammate Adam Fox (8) during the first period during of a world junior championship hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

    Related Media

    Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team United States watches Long Beach's McAvoy at the World Junior Hockey Championship Latvia's Martins Dzierkals (10) tries to drive past Jericho's Fox at the World Junior Hockey Championship

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.