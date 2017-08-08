Eddie Olczyk, NBC’s lead hockey analyst, has been diagnosed with a form of colon cancer and currently is undergoing treatment, he said in a statement released by the Blackhawks, for whom he does local television work.

Olczyk said he expects to return to the broadcast booth after completing treatment. He thanked the Blackhawks, NBC, friends and fans for their support and encouragement and said it “will give me continued strength to beat this.”

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said Olczyk, a member of the 1994 Stanley Cup-winning Rangers, will not be on the job for the start of the upcoming season.

“Our top priority is for Edzo to get healthy, so he won’t be joining us at the beginning of the season,” Flood said. “We’ll have information on how we’ll staff those games soon. But most of all, we’re looking forward to the day when Edzo comes off IR, and rejoins Doc (Emrick) and Pierre (McGuire) to call the great game of hockey.”

The Blackhawks released a statement from their team physician, Michael Terry, who said. “Last week, Eddie Olczyk was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent a surgical procedure to remove the tumor. He is recovering well from the procedure and will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy. We look forward to his return to good health after the completion of his treatment.”