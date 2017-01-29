2017 NHL All-Star Game
The Atlantic Division takes on the Metropolitan Division and the Central Division takes on the Pacific Division in the opening round of the NHL All-Star Tournament on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Pacific Division's Drew Doughty, center, of the Los Angeles Kings, scores against Central Division goalie Corey Crawford, of the Chicago Blackhawks, under defense by Central Division's Duncan Keith, left, of the Chicago Blackhawks, during the NHL hockey All-Star game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.
2017 NHL All-Star players stand on the ice with members of the NHL 100 prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
2017 NHL All-Star players stand on the ice with members of the NHL 100 prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Metropolitan Division players pose on the ice prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators and Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers talk during warm ups prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Mike Smith #41 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators warms up prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.