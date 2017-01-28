HockeySports

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks reacts in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning competes in the Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins talks to Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA- JANUARY 28: Snoop Dogg performs during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition on January 28, 2017 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators, Mike Smith #41 of the Arizona Coyotes and Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild exchange words during the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Drew Doughty #8 of the Los Angeles Kings competes in the Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals watches the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Vincent Trocheck #21 of the Florida Panthers competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens competes in the Oscar Mayer NHL Hardest Shot event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Bo Horvat #53 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Players look on during the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Joe Pavelski #8 of the San Jose Sharks competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: A view of the special pucks during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Bo Horvat #53 of the Vancouver Canucks competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders, Kyle Okposo #21 of the Buffalo Sabres and Frans Nielsen #51 of the Detroit Red Wings pose for a photo during the Gatorade NHL Skills Challenge Relay during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Patrik Laine #29 of the Winnipeg Jets competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild reacts in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Patrick Kane #88 and Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks compete in the DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Patrik Laine #29 of the Winnipeg Jets competes in the DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Leon Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Leon Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals is introduced prior to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Ryker Kesler celebrates with his dad, Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks, after scoring a goal in the Discover NHL Shootout during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens holds his daughter Liv Anniston in the DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shooting event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins talks to Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks look on during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Mike Smith #41 of the Arizona Coyotes is interviewed during the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers competes in the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater event during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks looks at his son Ryker in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators looks on as Devan Dubnyk #40 of the Minnesota Wild competes in the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: A view of the net during the DraftKings NHL Accuracy Shootingduring the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks, Drew Doughty #8 of the Los Angeles Kings and Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues look on during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Taylor Hall #9 of the New Jersey Devils, John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers lineup for introductions during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Joe Pavelski #8, Martin Jones #31 and Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks are introduced prior to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Jeff Carter #77 of the Los Angeles Kings is introduced prior to the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey) LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks look on during the Honda NHL Four Line Challenge during the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)