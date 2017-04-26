Beards of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Some of the notable beards from around the NHL during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Goalie Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals talks with referee Wes McCauley #4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello skates during NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.
Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has words for an official during the third period in Game 5 of the team's NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Penguins won the game 5-2, and took the series.
San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture (39) gets tangled with Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the first period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist takes to reporters after NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday in Ottawa.
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers battles with Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 20, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers celebrates defeating the Montreal Canadiens in Game Six of the Eastern Conference to win the First Round with a score of 3 to 1 during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2017 in New York City.
New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) celebrates his short-handed goal with teammate Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Montreal.
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates on the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates with the bench after scoring an empty net goal against the Calgary Flames in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 19, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his second-period goal with Brian Dumoulin #8 while playing the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
