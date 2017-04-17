NHL playoffs: Ducks at Flames Game 3
The Anaheim Ducks played at the Calgary Flames in Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Sean Monahan #23 of the Calgary Flames celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Kris Versteeg #10 of the Calgary Flames shoots the puck past John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames exchanges words with Kevin Bieksa #2 of the Anaheim Ducks after the whistle in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames walks to the ice for warm-ups prior to Game Three of the Western Conference First Round against the Anaheim Ducks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler, left, is knocked down beside goalie John Gibson, centre, by Calgary Flames' Sam Bennett during first period NHL hockey playoff action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, April 17, 2017. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Alex Chiasson #39 of the Calgary Flames fights for the puck in front of the net against Shea Theodore #53 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Nick Ritchie #37 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Calgary Flames in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Dougie Hamilton #27 of the Calgary Flames skates during warm-ups prior to Game Three of the Western Conference First Round against the Anaheim Ducks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Kris Versteeg #10 of the Calgary Flames celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan, left, celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks with Johnny Gaudreau during first period NHL hockey playoff action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Lance Bouma #17 of the Calgary Flames fights for the puck against Josh Manson #42 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Troy Brouwer #36 of the Calgary Flames gives a puck to a young fan during warm-ups prior to Game Three of the Western Conference First Round against the Anaheim Ducks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
