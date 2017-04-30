Western Conference semifinals Game 3: Ducks vs. Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals Sunday at Rogers Place.
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Patrick Eaves #18, Ryan Getzlaf #15 and Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrate a goal against goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers chases Jakob Silfverberg #33 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers pursues Nick Ritchie #37 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers can't stop a goal by Jakob Silfverberg #33 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Brandon Montour #71, Rickard Rakell #67 and Ryan Kesler #17 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Matthew Benning #83 and goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers defend the net against Nate Thompson #44 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Patrick Maroon #19 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers hits Hampus Lindholm #47 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference second round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 30, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) checks Anaheim Ducks left wing Jakob Silfverberg (33) as Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) looks on during first-period NHL hockey second-round playoff action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, April 30, 2017.
