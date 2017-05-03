NHL playoffs Game 4: Ducks vs. Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers hosted the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Rogers Place.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) hits Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Nick Ritchie #37 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers battles with Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers hassles Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Logan Shaw #48 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Ondrej Kase #86 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers defends the zone against Ondrej Kase #86 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) knocks Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) to the ice during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson (44) protects the puck from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano, left, skates away as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Milan Lucic #27 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Edmonton Oilers fans cheer the team's second goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and Anaheim Ducks right wing Chris Wagner (21) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Edmonton Oilers fans cheer the team's first goal against the Anaheim Ducks, during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Nick Ritchie #37 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.
