    HockeySports

    NHL playoffs Game 4: Ducks vs. Oilers

    The Edmonton Oilers hosted the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Rogers Place.

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) hits Anaheim
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) hits Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Nick Ritchie #37 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers battles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers battles with Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic, center, celebrates his goal
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers hassles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers hassles Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers battles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers battles against Logan Shaw #48 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Ondrej Kase #86 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers defends
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers defends the zone against Ondrej Kase #86 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) knocks Anaheim
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) knocks Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) to the ice during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson (44) protects the
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Anaheim Ducks center Nate Thompson (44) protects the puck from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matthew Benning (83) during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano, left, skates away as
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Anaheim Ducks' Andrew Cogliano, left, skates away as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Milan Lucic #27 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Milan Lucic #27 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Edmonton Oilers fans cheer the team's second goal
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Edmonton Oilers fans cheer the team's second goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and Anaheim
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and Anaheim Ducks right wing Chris Wagner (21) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Edmonton Oilers fans cheer the team's first goal
    (Credit: AP / Jeff McIntosh)

    Edmonton Oilers fans cheer the team's first goal against the Anaheim Ducks, during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

    Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Codie McLachlan)

    Goalie Cam Talbot #33 of the Edmonton Oilers makes a save against Nick Ritchie #37 of the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 3, 2017 in Edmonton.

