NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi scored twice, Pekka Rinne had 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night to complete a surprising sweep of the Western Conference's top seed.

Colton Sissons also scored and Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-net goal as Nashville completed the franchise's first playoff sweep. Led by Rinne and a terrific defensive performance by their lines and defensive pairings, the Predators limited the high-scoring Blackhawks to just three goals in 13 periods.

Nashville will face the winner of the St. Louis-Minnesota series in the second round. The Blues have a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5 on Saturday in Minnesota.

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Goalie Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators is congratulated by teammate P.K.Subban #76 after a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, gives the puck to linesman Derek Amell (75) after Rinne made a stop against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Rinne stopped 30 shots as the Predators won 4-1 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38), of Sweden, scores an empty-net goal ahead of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) during the third period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Gnash, mascot of the Nashville Predators, holds a broom after a Predators sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-1 Predator victory in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round against the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) joins his teammates after Jonathan Toews scored the team's only goal of the night against the Nashville Predators, during the third period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1, sweeping the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Fans of the Nashville Predators cheer during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, gloves a Chicago Blackhawks shot during the third period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Rinne stopped 30 shots as the Predators won 4-1, sweeping the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: P.K.Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators chigh fives teammate Yannick Weber #7 after a 4-1 victory in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round against the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Goalie Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators, far right, celebrates with teammates after a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round against the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators celebrates as teammate Viktor Arvidsson #38 scores an open net goal during the final moments of third period in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round against the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Goalie Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks congratulates goalie Pekka Rinne #35 of the Nashville Predators after a 4-1 Predator vicoty in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) is defended by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the third period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1, sweeping the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Duncan Keith #2, Jonathan Toews #19, Artemi Panarin #72, and Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks gather after a late goal in a 4-1 loss against the Nashville Predators during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Chicago Blackhawks watch as a goal by the Nashville Predators is reviewed during the third period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The goal was ruled good. The Predators won 4-1 and swept the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville talks to his players during the first period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1, sweeping the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates after teammate Roman Josi scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59), of Switzerland, celebrates with Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, and Ryan Ellis (4) after Josi scored against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators players celebrate after Roman Josi scored a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks ties up the stick of Kevin Fiala #56 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks pile in front of the net after Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, blocked a shot during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis, right front, keeps Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik (14), of Slovakia, away from the puck as Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, watches during the first period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon) Country singer Luke Bryan waves a rally towel prior to Game Four of the Western Conference First Round between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik (14), of Slovakia, and Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) chase the puck during the first period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) falls as he chases the puck with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik (14), of Slovakia, during the first period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Panik was called for tripping on the play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)