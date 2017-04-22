The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday in Game 5 of their first round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. St. Louis wins the series, 4-1.

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild controls the puck against Robert Bortuzzo #41 of the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) St. Louis Blues' Magnus Paajarvi (56) tries to sneak the puck into the net against Minnesota Wild's goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker, left, screams in celebration with his teammates after he scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues' to tie he score during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: (L-R) Jaden Schwartz #17, Vladimir Tarasenko #91 and Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal against the Minnesota Wild by Tarasenko during the first period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Paul Stastny #26 of the St. Louis Blues controls the puck against Ryan Suter #20 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Alexander Steen #20 and Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues celebrate a goal against the Minnesota Wild by Steen during the first period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Ryan Suter #20 of the Minnesota Wild helps teammate Eric Staal #12 off the ice after an injury against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Eric Staal #12 of the Minnesota Wild lays on the ice after hitting the boards against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild scores a goal against Colton Parayko #55 and Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues during the third period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) goes airborne while trying to control the puck against Minnesota Wild's Ryan White (20) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula (56) controls the puck in front of St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves (75) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) St. Louis Blues' Scottie Upshall (10) and Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) go after the puck during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Jason Zucker #16 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his game-tying goal as Jaden Schwartz #17 and Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues look on during the third period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12) tries to control the puck against St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson (4) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Eric Staal #12 of the Minnesota Wild is checked on after hitting the boards against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) St. Louis Blues' goalie Jake Allen (34) tries to block the shot of Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues deflects the puck from a shot by Zach Parise #11 of the Minnesota Wild as Jay Bouwmeester #19 defends in the second period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) (Credit: AP / Stacy Bengs) Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) and Jason Pominville, right, celebrate after Zucker's goal tied the score against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) (Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien) ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 22: Eric Staal #12 of the Minnesota Wild trips after shooting the puck against Jake Allen #34, Carl Gunnarsson #4 and Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 14, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)