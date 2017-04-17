NHL playoffs: Senators at Bruins Game 3
BOSTON -- Bobby Ryan scored on a tip-in on a power play 5:43 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators recovered after giving up a three-goal lead to beat the Boston Bruins, 4-3, Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
Ryan got free in the zone, tapping it in on assists by Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson. Mike Hoffman added two goals for Ottawa, with Derick Brassard scoring the other. Craig Anderson finished with 17 saves.
It was the second straight overtime game of the series, and second consecutive win for the Senators following their 4-3 victory in Game 2.
This time Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three goals in second period, tying the game on a power play goal by David Pastrnak. Noel Acciari and David Backes also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots. Game 4 is Wednesday night in Boston.
Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators defends the net as David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins falls to the ice in the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak (88) reacts after taking the puck to his helmet as Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson reaches his stick forward during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Viktor Stalberg #24 of the Ottawa Senators get tangled moving for the puck in the second period against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Bruins center David Backes (42) raises his stick after scoring on Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Marc Methot #3 of the Ottawa Senators punches Tim Schaller #59 of the Boston Bruins in the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins hits Ryan Dzingel #18 of the Ottawa Senators into the boards in the second period against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators confronts Tim Schaller #59 of the Boston Bruins behind the net in the first period against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators looks to pass by Dominic Moore #28 of the Boston Bruins in the first period against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on April 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins defends against Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators in the first period against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2017.
Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, drops Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to the ice on a hard check during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman (68) tips the puck past Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) for a goal as he skates past during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) looks up at Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel (18) as the puck flies through the crease during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.
Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates with teammates after his goal during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017.
