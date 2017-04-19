NHL playoffs: Bruins vs. Senators Game 4
The Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. Ottawa leads the series, 2-1.
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 19: Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators slides to save a shot from Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins during the first period of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes a diving save on a shot by Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes the save on a shot by Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask makes the save as Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) tries to poke the puck free during the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Denna Laing waves the Boston Bruins flag as fans cheer prior to the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Ottawa Senators in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Laing has been wheelchair-bound since being injured in the 2015 Women's Winter Classic hockey game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
