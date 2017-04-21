NHL playoffs: Bruins vs. Senators Game 5
The Ottawa Senators host the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Chris Kelly #22 of the Ottawa Senators steps onto the ice for during warmups prior to his first game of the series against the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators skates with the puck during warmups prior to a game against the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
The Scotiabank Skaters skate with the home team flag ahead of the singing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game between of the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin waits for Game 5 of the team's first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
A fan dressed as a gladiator hams it up prior to the start of the game between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
