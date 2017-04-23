Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6: Senators vs. Bruins
The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday at TD Garden.
Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins fights Ben Harpur #67 of the Ottawa Senators during the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Joe Morrow (45) and Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris (7) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Frank Vatrano (72) checks Ottawa Senators' Cody Ceci (5) during the first period in Game 6of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Boston.
Drew Stafford #19 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot to score against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2017 in Boston.
Clarke MacArthur #16 of the Ottawa Senators checks Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins into the boards during the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2017 in Boston.
Noel Acciari #55 of the Boston Bruins looks to an official after being tripped during a breakaway during the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round against the Ottawa Senators during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2017 in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, blocks a shot by Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) during the first period in game six of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and Ottawa Senators' Cody Ceci (5) battle for the puck during the second period in game six of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Boston.
Fans pass a Bruins banner around the ice before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round against the Ottawa Senators during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2017 in Boston.
Drew Stafford #19 of the Boston Bruins celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2017 in Boston.
