Western Conference quarterfinals Game 1: Flames vs. Ducks
The Calgary Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Thursday at the Honda Center.
Alex Chiasson #39 of the Calgary Flames watches a goal from Sam Bennett #93 to take a 2-1 lead with Josh Gibson #1 of the Anaheim Ducks during the second period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Brian Elliott #1 of the Calgary Flames reacts to a goal from Jakob Silfverberg #33 of the Anaheim Ducks to take a 3-2 lead during the second period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks reacts after a goal from Sam Bennett #93 of the Calgary Flames to trail 2-1 during the second period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Calgary Flames' Dougie Hamilton, left, pushes Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell, of Sweden, against the boards during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
John Gibson #36 of the Anaheim Ducks in goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
TJ Brodie #7 of the Calgary Flames reacts to a goal from Jakob Silfverberg #33 of the Anaheim Ducks to take a 3-2 lead during the second period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks checks Kris Versteeg #10 of the Calgary Flames to the ice during the first period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
The puck hit by Anaheim Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg, of Sweden, enters the net past Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott for a goal during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell, of Sweden, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Ryan Kesler #15 of the Anaheim Ducks is checked as he attempts to split the defense of TJ Brodie #7 and Michael Stone #26 of the Calgary Flames during the first period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Bill Elliott #1 of the Calgary Flames and Patrick Eaves #18 of the Anaheim Ducks react to a goal from Ryan Getzlaf #15 to take a 1-0 lead during the first period in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates his goal with Shea Theodore #15 and Patrick Eaves #18 to take a 1-0 lead over the Calgary Flames during the first period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Calgary Flames fan Brian Carrol walks up the stairs before the team's opening game of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Calgary Flames' Michael Frolik, right, of the Czech Republic, and Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf reach for the puck during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Sean Monohan #23 of the Calgary Flames celebrates his goal with his bench to tie the game 1-1 with the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Anaheim Ducks' Rickard Rakell, front, of Sweden, falls to the ice as he moves the puck past Calgary Flames' Matt Stajan during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan, center, celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks with Troy Brouwer during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Michael Stone #26 of the Calgary Flames attempts to block a pass from Rickard Rakell #67 to Antoine Vermette #50 of the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks looks for a rebound with Brian Elliott #1 and Mikael Backlund #11 of the Calgary Flames during the first period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan, center left, celebrates his goal with Troy Brouwer during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Brian Elliott #1 of the Calgary Flames makes a save as Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks looks for a rebound with and Mikael Backlund #11 and Michael Stone #26 during the first period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, makes a save as Calgary Flames' Alex Chiasson stands in front of him during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf, center, celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Anaheim Ducks players celebrate a goal by Ryan Getzlaf as Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, skates nearby during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Anaheim Ducks' Hampus Lindholm, right, of Sweden, shoves Calgary Flames' Dougie Hamilton during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Calgary Flames' Michael Ferland, center, leaps as he moves the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, stops a shot by Calgary Flames' Micheal Ferland, center, as Ducks' Brandon Montour watches during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Fans head to the entrances before the game between the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center on April 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
