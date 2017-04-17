Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 48° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HockeySports

    NHL playoffs: Blackhawks at Predators Game 3

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Chicago Blackhawks played at the Nashville Predators in Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference first-round playoff series.

    Artem Anisimov #15 and Duncan Keith #2 of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon)

    Artem Anisimov #15 and Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks chase Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators as he carries the puck during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) passes the
    (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey)

    Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) passes the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks center Tanner Kero (67) during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and singer Carrie Underwood
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon)

    Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and singer Carrie Underwood wave rally towels prior to Game Three of the Western Conference First Round between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    A member of the ice crew carries a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon)

    A member of the ice crew carries a catfish off the ice prior to Game Three of the Western Conference First Round between of the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Craig Smith #15 of the Nashville Predators skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon)

    Craig Smith #15 of the Nashville Predators skates against Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks dumps
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon)

    Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks dumps the puck past Kevin Fiala #56 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks carries
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon)

    Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks carries the puck against Pontus Aberg #46 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks tees
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon)

    Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks tees up a shot in front of Ryan Johansen #92 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Country music star Carrie Underwood performs the national
    (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey)

    Country music star Carrie Underwood performs the national anthem before Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood is the wife of Predators center Mike Fisher.

    Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81), of
    (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey)

    Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81), of Slovakia, passes the puck past Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.