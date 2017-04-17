NHL playoffs: Blackhawks at Predators Game 3
The Chicago Blackhawks played at the Nashville Predators in Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Artem Anisimov #15 and Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks chase Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators as he carries the puck during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) passes the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks center Tanner Kero (67) during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and singer Carrie Underwood wave rally towels prior to Game Three of the Western Conference First Round between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
A member of the ice crew carries a catfish off the ice prior to Game Three of the Western Conference First Round between of the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Craig Smith #15 of the Nashville Predators skates against Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks dumps the puck past Kevin Fiala #56 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks carries the puck against Pontus Aberg #46 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks tees up a shot in front of Ryan Johansen #92 of the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country music star Carrie Underwood performs the national anthem before Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood is the wife of Predators center Mike Fisher.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81), of Slovakia, passes the puck past Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
