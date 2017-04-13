Western Conference quarterfinals Game 1: Predators vs. Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Pekka Rinne made 29 saves, Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Rinne's second career postseason shutout sent Nashville to just its second playoff win in Chicago in seven tries. The Predators did not have a 1-0 victory during the regular season.
Game 2 is Saturday night at the United Center.
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) is congratulated by teammates after their win against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Chicago.
Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks clears the puck next to Corey Crawford #50 and in front of James Neal #18 of the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators battle for the puck in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks gets into a skirmish with members of the Nashville Predators including Colin Wilson #33 in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Colton Sissons #10 of the Nashville Predators hits Tanner Kero #67 of the Chicago Blackhawks along the boards in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin (72) skates past Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Chicago.
Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Ryan Hartman (38) go for the puck during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Chicago.
Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) falls to the ice as Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) defends him during the second period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Chicago.
Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks checks Mattias Ekholm #14 of the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save against the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Johnny Oduya #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks dumps Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators behind the net in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Viktor Arvidsson #38 of the Nashville Predators celebrates a first period goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Brent Seabrook #7 of the Chicago Blackhawks knocks Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators to the ice in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a glove save against the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Kevin Fiala #56 of the Nashville Predators challenges Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo (22) is defended by Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Chicago.
Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson, center, celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and center Filip Forsberg during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Chicago.
