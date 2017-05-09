Coaches at the podium: The NHL playoffs edition
Photos of NHL coaches talking to the media during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault speaks to the media after hockey practice at MSG Training Center on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault talks to reporters after NHL hockey practice in Tarrytown, N.Y., Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock speaks to the media during an NHL hockey news conference in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Washington Capitals.
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin, right, and head coach Claude Julien respond to questions from reporters, Monday, April 24, 2017 in Brossard, Quebec. The Canadiens were eliminated by the New York Rangers in first round of NHL playoffs.
Head coach of the Montreal Canadiens Claude Julien speaks to the media prior to Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on April 14, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Head coach of the New York Rangers Alain Vigneault speaks to the media prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
