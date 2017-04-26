Subscribe
    HockeySports

    Western Conference semifinals Game 1: Oilers vs. Ducks

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday at the Honda Center.

    Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid jumps for the
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid jumps for the puck as Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson and defenseman Shea Theodore watch during the first period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

    Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon, right, checks
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon, right, checks Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler during the first period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

    Edmonton Oilers warm up for Game 1 of
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers warm up for Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

    Edmonton Oilers center David Desharnais, left, vies for
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers center David Desharnais, left, vies for the puck with Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette during the first period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot blocks a shot
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot blocks a shot during the first period in Game 1 of the team's second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

    Fans watch as Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Fans watch as Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit warms up before Game 1 of the team's second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

