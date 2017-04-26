Western Conference semifinals Game 1: Oilers vs. Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday at the Honda Center.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid jumps for the puck as Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson and defenseman Shea Theodore watch during the first period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon, right, checks Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler during the first period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers warm up for Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers center David Desharnais, left, vies for the puck with Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette during the first period in Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot blocks a shot during the first period in Game 1 of the team's second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Fans watch as Edmonton Oilers goalie Laurent Brossoit warms up before Game 1 of the team's second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
