    HockeySports

    Western Conference semifinals Game 1: Oilers vs. Ducks

    Updated
    sports@newsday.com

    The Anaheim Ducks host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Honda Center.

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, blocks a
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, right, blocks a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler during the first period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera celebrates his goal
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera celebrates his goal with center Leon Draisaitl, top, during the first period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

    Members of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Members of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after scoring after defenseman Andrej Sekera's goal past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson during the first period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

    Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, blocks a
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, right, blocks a shot by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson during the first period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. The Oilers won 5-3. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

